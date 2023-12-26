Honda is recalling 2,539,902 cars across its whole lineup as well its Acura luxury brand for a fuel pump that can fail and cause the engine to stall, the NHTSA disclosed Tuesday. This is an expansion of a recall first issued in May 2020, and then expanded in March 2021.
The impeller in the fuel pump can deform over time and cause problems. In addition to the engine stalling, the problem could cause the check engine light to appear, or the car may have trouble starting and there could be an intermittent loss of power.
The expanded recall encompasses the following vehicles:
2018-2020 Honda Accord
2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
2018-2020 Honda Civic coupe, sedan, hatchback, and Type R
2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV
2018-2020 Honda CR-V and 2020 CR-V Hybrid
2018-2019 Honda Fit
2018-2020 Honda HR-V
2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline
2018-2020 Honda Odyssey
2019-2020 Honda Insight
2019-2020 Honda Passport
2017-2020 Honda Pilot
2018-2020 Acura ILX
2018-2020 Acura MDX and Hybrid
2017-2020 Acura NSX
2018-2020 Acura RDX
2018-2020 Acura RLX
2018-2020 Acura TLX
Honda said there are 4,042 warranty claims for the issue, but it knows of no related injuries or deaths.
Owners will be notified by mail as early as Feb. 5, 2024, and be advised to take their car to a Honda or Acura dealer for the fuel pump to be replaced. Anyone who has paid to have the work done already can be eligible for reimbursement. For more info, contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda’s recall site.
