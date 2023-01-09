Hennessey has revealed a lighter, high-downforce version of its Venom F5, two years after the all-American hypercar was first introduced.

The new version is called the Venom F5 Revolution, and just 24 will be built for worldwide sale, each priced from $2.7 million.

It joins the original Venom F5 and open-top Venom F5 Roadster, whose build runs are 24 and 30 units, respectively.

The Venom F5 Revolution has been specifically engineered for ultimate performance on the racetrack, while still being civil enough to drive on the road, according to Hennessey. Key modifications include new aerodynamic elements aimed at increasing downforce, a revised suspension, and a telemetry system to record all the important track data.

Hennessey is still developing the car but is targeting a weight reduction of around 100 pounds compared to the Venom F5, which tips the scales at 2,998 pounds. One of the weight-saving measures is the addition of lightweight carbon-ceramic rotors as standard.

Peak power matches the 1,817 hp of the other Venom F5 variants, all generated by a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V-8. The mid-mounted engine sends its power to the rear wheels via an automated manual transmission, likely the same CIMA 7-speed single-clutch design found in the other Venom F5 variants.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

For the suspension, Hennessey said it has new alignment settings, as well as adjustable dampers that can be calibrated for various tracks with simple tools. The company also uses new forged alloy wheels that give the tires a larger contact patch.

New aerodynamic elements include an extended front splitter, dive planes, an extended rear diffuser, and a full-width adjustable rear wing. A roof scoop also feeds cool air to the engine. Most of the elements help increase downforce substantially. Hennessey estimates the car generates 800 pounds of downforce at 186 mph and 1,400 pounds at 249 mph.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

The elements also create extra drag, so the top speed is somewhere below 300 mph, Hennessey said. The company has clocked 271.6 mph for the original Venom F5 during testing and estimates that a speed above 300 mph for that car will be possible. The current land-speed record for a production is the 282.9 mph set by rival American hypercar marque SSC in 2021.

While a top speed record is ruled out for the Venom F5 Revolution, Hennessey may still be open to setting lap records with the car. However, CEO and founder John Hennessey has previously said lap records weren’t a priority but that he would like to see any track-focused Venom F5 clock a Nürburgring lap time under the magic seven-minute mark. He also said extensive testing at top tracks like the Nürburgring, as well as Circuit of the Americas, will be part of the development program.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

A final key modification is the addition of a telemetry system that records key metrics like lap times, splits, and cornering forces. The figures are displayed in real time and can downloaded for later analysis.

Order books for the Venom F5 Revolution will open following the car’s formal debut at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance on Jan. 15. Additional performance specs should also be released following the debut.

Related Articles