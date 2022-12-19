The daytime running lights in many new Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick SUVs and trucks may not shut off when the headlights are on, posing a glare to oncoming motorists that could increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

This expands the recall made last month on 338,735 Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, and Escalade full-size SUVs. The expanded recall of 740,108 units brings the total number of recalled GM vehicles to 1,078,843. The fix can be made via a software update at GM dealers.

In certain 2020-2023 vehicles, the DRLs may not deactivate when the headlights are on, as required by law. The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard states that the resulting glare caused by both front lighting elements being simultaneously illuminated could increase the risk of a crash.

The original recall included the following vehicles:

2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

The expanded recall encompasses these vehicles:

2020-2023 Cadillac CT4

2020-2023 Cadillac CT5

2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2022-2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022-2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2022-2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

2022-2023 GMC Sierra 1500

2022-2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

GM dealers and service centers will program the body control module with a software update. The service will be completed for free, and owners who have had the work done previously do not qualify for reimbursement since the vehicles are covered under warranty.

Owners can expect notification as early as Jan. 23, 2023. For more information, call GM customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, or visit GM’s recall website.

