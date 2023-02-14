A handful of Formula 1 teams have revealed their race cars for the 2023 season, and among them is Ferrari which showed off the new SF-23 on Tuesday.

The car was shown at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in Maranello, Italy, with current drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on hand to help present it. Also joining them was new Team Principal Fred Vasseur.

As is the case with other cars developed for the new season, the SF-23 is largely an evolution of the previous season’s design. Its livery is new, though. It features some areas in bare carbon fiber, and the red paint is a matte version of the glossy red used on Ferrari’s new 499P LMH race car. Fans of the brand will also note the classic “Ferrari” script on the rear with the long F.

Key specs of the SF-23 include a carbon-fiber composite honeycomb structure for the chassis, 18-inch wheels, a hydraulically controlled rear differential, and a combination of push-rod (front) and pull-rod (rear) suspension. The weight, including coolant, oil, and the driver, is approximately 1,760 pounds.

Ferrari SF-23 2023 Formula 1 race car

The 2023 power unit design also carries over from the previous season. This means the SF-23 is powered by a hybrid setup combining a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 and two motor-generators, one on the driveline and another integrated with the turbo. Ferrari develops and builds its power unit in-house.

Ferrari proved to be the biggest threat to championship-winner Red Bull Racing in 2022, with Leclerc finishing the season in second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who took home a second consecutive title. With the race cars changing very little for the new season, it’s possible we see a repeat of the close competition.

McLaren MCL60 2023 Formula 1 race car Aston Martin AMR23 2023 Formula 1 race car

Aston Martin and McLaren also revealed their respective AMR23 and MCL60 race cars for the new season on Monday. For both teams the reveals was also the first outing for their new driver lineups.

In Aston Martin’s case, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has joined the squad as the replacement for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of 2022. Alonso will drive alongside previous Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. Over at McLaren, F1 rookie Oscar Piastri has filled the seat of Daniel Ricciardo, who left the squad at the end of 2022. Ricciardo is serving as a test driver for Red Bull while he seeks a seat for 2024. Piastri will drive alongside previous McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Red Bull showed its new car, the RB19, in early February. The reveal coincided with the announcement of a new partnership with Ford.

The first race on the 2023 F1 calendar is the Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for Mar. 5.

