A labor agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has revealed the timing for several upcoming Jeep and Dodge EVs.

A document published by the UAW detailing the terms of the agreement includes commitments Stellantis made during the negotiations for vehicle assembly at its unionized plants. That in turn confirms several of the automaker’s upcoming EV launches.

Among these are a next-generation Jeep Wrangler with battery-electric and range-extended hybrid powertrains arriving in 2028, to be built at the same Toledo Assembly Complex that has historically been home to the Wrangler.

2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

The document also lists a mid-cycle update of the current-generation Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, as well as the launch of a 4xe version of the related Jeep Gladiator pickup, in 2025. The Wrangler 4xe has been the top-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S., and it just got an update for the 2024 model year that included a price cut.

The next-generation Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee will also get all-electric variants, with the Dodge starting production in 2026 and the Jeep following in 2027. But both models will continue to offer internal-combustion powertrains.

A mid-cycle update of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs will also see range-extended and battery-electric versions arriving in 2025 and 2027, respectively. These models will be based on the STLA Frame platform, one of four platforms for future EVs revealed in 2021. The current gasoline Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will continue alongside the electrified models until at least 2028.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

The UAW deal also includes plans for a $3.2 billion EV battery plant co-located with the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois. The only confirmed new products for the plant, which has been idle since 2021, are midsize trucks scheduled to start production in 2027. Localized battery production suggests that they might be electric.

Already on the way is a fully electric Ram REV 1500, plus a range-extended version. It’s scheduled to be built at Stellantis’ plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, starting in 2024. Not mentioned by the UAW, however, are the Jeep Recon EV that’s slated to be the brand’s first electric model for the U.S., or the Dodge electric muscle car previewed by 2022’s Charger Daytona SRT concept.

Last year Stellantis boasted of 25 U.S.-bound EVs by 2030. Jeep itself is working toward an all-electric lineup by 2025 (if you think globally).

