(iSeeCars) — Winter is coming. That means that unless you live in an area with mild weather year-round, you should be prepared for winter driving.

Whether you live in a place that regularly gets walloped with snow, or if you only see the occasional winter dusting, it’s important to make sure you can safely drive in inclement weather. One trusted way to ensure safe winter driving is with a car that’s well-equipped for winter conditions, and in today’s market, that doesn’t necessarily mean a truck or an SUV.

To help keep you safe in the winter months, we’ve compiled this helpful guide to the Best Cars for Snow across the most popular vehicle categories.

The Challenges of Winter Driving

Along with being a nuisance, winter conditions can present many challenges. Even if you don’t live in an area where it regularly snows, an unexpected winter storm can still rear its ugly head. And when a storm occurs in typically less snowy areas, these can be even more dangerous because drivers aren’t used to driving in these conditions. Here are some of the main hazards of winter driving :

Icy Roads: This occurs when the road is wet from snow or rain and if the temperature falls below freezing. Ice can prevent your tires from gripping the road, which makes it difficult to steer or stop. Black ice is especially dangerous because you can’t see it, which means drivers can’t slow down before encountering it.

Reduced Visibility: This can be the result of whiteout conditions, or because of ice or snow buildup on your windshield. While you should always properly clear your car of snow, you can also be at risk if your defroster or heater aren’t functioning properly.

Low Tire Pressure and Bald Tires: Cold weather lowers the air pressure of your tires, so you should always make sure your tires are properly inflated during the winter months. Along with properly inflated tires, you should make sure your tires don’t have worn treads, as they can be extremely dangerous in slippery conditions.

How to Identify the Best Snow Cars?

Not all cars are created equal when it comes to taking on all-weather driving conditions. The Best Cars for Snow have the right combination of features that improve performance in light to deep snow and on icy terrain, as well as improve visibility during winter conditions. There are also added convenience features to provide comfort and warmth. Here are some important features to help improve a car’s performance in the snow:

All-Wheel Drive/Four-Wheel Drive: All-wheel drive sends power to all four wheels. The power is divided between the front and rear wheels, which can be helpful in snowy and icy conditions. If one slips, the others will power the vehicle. Four-wheel drive sends a fixed amount of power to each axle, and it can be switched on or off by the driver.

Anti-Lock Brakes: Also known as ABS, anti-lock braking systems help prevent wheels from locking up and improve steering control while braking. Available on all modern cars, ABS automatically cycles the brake pads in the event of a sudden stop, which is particularly helpful when trying to slow down on a slippery surface.

Driver-Assist Technology (forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking): Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are technologies designed to assist drivers while driving and parking. They use automated technology to increase safety by reducing human error, which is a main cause of road accidents. In snowy conditions, driver-assist technologies like forward collision warning, automatic high beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking can help prevent accidents.

Ground Clearance: Also known as ride height, ground clearance is the minimum distance between the bottom of the vehicle and the ground. High ground clearance helps protect against damage when crossing uneven, snowy terrain by preventing the bottom of the vehicle from scraping against it.

Headlight Washers: Headlight washers, commonly on SUVs and off-road vehicles, help improve visibility by wiping headlights to remove snow or dirt.

Heated Mirrors: Heated side mirrors work like a defroster to help quickly remove snow and ice from your mirrors.

Heated Seats/Steering Wheel: These are more of a comfort feature, and help the driver stay warm in freezing conditions.

Remote Start: Another comfort feature, this allows the driver to start their car without having to brave the elements to warm it up.

Traction/Stability Control: Traction and stability control systems help ensure that all wheels have maximum traction. While they are packaged together, the two serve different functions. Traction control stops wheels from spinning, while electronic stability control (ESC) automatically brakes individual wheels when grip and traction are compromised, which helps the vehicle follow the driver’s intended path. Both technologies became standard on all vehicles in 2012.

Winter/Snow Tires: Winter tires outperform all-season tires in snowy conditions, even if a car is equipped with all-wheel drive. Winter tires are engineered to perform in winter weather, and can help prevent accidents from black ice and heavy snow.

Criteria: Best Cars for Snow Driving

To select the best cars for snow driving , iSeeCars analyzed vehicles across multiple vehicle categories. These cars achieved a score of 7.5 or above (out of 10) on iSeeCars quality analysis that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Based on these criteria, an iSeeCars Quality Score was calculated. These cars also have all-wheel or four-wheel drive and the right combination of safety features that aid drivers in snowy conditions.

Best Cars for Snow

Here are the best cars (that aren’t SUVs or trucks) for snow across all vehicle categories:

Best Cars for Snow By Vehicle Category Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price Best Small Car Subaru Impreza 8.6 $18,795-$23,595 $23,329 Best Luxury Small Car Lexus IS 350 9.3 $43,050-$45,050 $42,807 Best Midsize Car Toyota Camry 8.9 $25,295-$35,720 $27,295 Best Luxury Midsize Car Audi A6 8.4 $55,900-$69,500 $49,141 Best Large Car Dodge Charger 8.8 $35,250-$74,900 $35,013 Best Luxury Large Car Audi A7 8.2 $69,200-$78,350 $69,541 Best Hybrid Car Toyota Prius 8.8 $24,525-$32,650 $20,744 Best Luxury Hybrid Car BMW 3 Series 7.5 $44,550 – $46,550 $25,783 Best Electric Car Tesla Model 3 8.7 $46,490-$58,990 $50,573 Best Luxury Electric Car Porsche Taycan N/A $79,900-$185,000 N/A

Best Small Car: Subaru Impreza

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 7.9

Value Retention Score: 8.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $18,795-$25,895

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,902

The Subaru Impreza comes standard with all-wheel drive, and it is the most affordable AWD car on the market. The Impreza features Subaru’s Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system, which allows it to handle snowy conditions with ease. The Impreza achieves Subaru’s characteristic high safety scores and includes available safety features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, automatic high beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking.

A new Subaru Impreza costs between $18,795 and $25,895, and a three-year-old used Subaru Impreza costs an average of $18,902.

Best Luxury Small Car: Lexus IS 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.3

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $43,050-$45,050

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,807

The most reliable compact luxury car is the Lexus IS. The Lexus IS 350 is known for its premium materials and comfortable ride. It also has a perfect 5-star safety rating and comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ suite of features, including lane departure warning, lane keep assist, pre-collision system, automatic high-beam headlights, and pedestrian detection.

A new Lexus IS 350 costs between $43,050 and $45,050, and a three-year-old used Lexus IS costs an average of $42,807.

Best Midsize Car: Toyota Camry

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 7.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $25,295-$35,720

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $27,295

The all-wheel-drive drivetrain debuted for the Toyota Camry’s 2020 model year and is available on any of the vehicle’s trims when paired with its four-cylinder engine. The Camry offers a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers. Its standard infotainment features include: a 7-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hot spot. It also has a full suite of standard driver’s assistance features including lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high-beam headlights.

A new Toyota Camry costs between $25,295-$35,720 and a three-year-old used Toyota Camry costs an average of $27,295.

Best Luxury Midsize Car: Audi A6

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 6.5

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $55,900-$69,500

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,141

The Audi A7 comes standard with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine capable of producing 340 horsepower. The AWD A7 has an emergency braking system and night vision, which helps drivers in inclement conditions.

A new Audi A7 costs between $69,200-$78,350, while a three-year-old used Audi A7 costs an average of $69,541.

Best Hybrid Car: Toyota Prius

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.1

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $24,525-$32,820

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,233

The Toyota Prius’ hatchback design gives it more cargo space than its competitors and makes it a practical choice for drivers who want an efficient family vehicle. All-wheel drive became available for the 2019 model year. The Prius comes standard with safety features including automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and lane keep assist. ??The Prius gets up to 58 mpg city and 53 mpg highway, among the highest fuel-efficiency ratings for its class.

A new Toyota Prius costs between $24,525 and $32,820, and a three-year-old used Toyota Prius costs an average of $25,233.

Best Hybrid Luxury Car: BMW 3 Series

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.7

Value Retention Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 9.0

Average New Car Price: $42,950-$44,950

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,224

The BMW 3-Series compact luxury car ranks fourth. The 3-Series is among the top-performing cars in the luxury small car class, and its sporty handling and comfortable seating make it a popular choice for those entering the luxury car market. Rear-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is optional for $2,000.

A new BMW 3 Series costs between $42,950 and $44,950. You can find a lightly-used BMW 3 Series for sale for an average price of $43,224.

Best Electric Car: Tesla Model 3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.2

Value Retention Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $37,990-$54,990

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,639

The Tesla Model 3 is fun to drive and handles like a sports car. Its base model can go from zero to 60 in 5.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140 mph. It eases range anxiety with an all-electric range of 264 for its Standard Range Plus trim and tops out at 353 miles for the Long Range. All-wheel drive comes standard on the Model 3, which sends power to all wheels when traction is compromised. Drivers can also pre-heat and defrost their car through Tesla’s app, which means you never have to enter a freezing cold car.

A new Tesla Model 3 costs between $46,490 and $58,990, while a three-year-old used Tesla Model 3 costs an average of $50,573.

Best Luxury Electric Car: Porsche Taycan

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: N/A

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $79,900-$185,000

The Porsche Taycan debuted for the 2020 model year and comes standard with AWD on all versions except for the base trim. The Taycan comes with a long list of standard safety features, including ??forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive headlights, and automatic high-beam headlights. The Taycan features instantaneous torque vectoring and traction and stability controls to allow for optimal performance in snowy conditions.

A new Porsche Taycan costs between $79,900 and $185,000.

Best SUVs and Crossovers for Snow

Crossovers and SUVs are popular vehicle types for all-weather driving, with every vehicle in the category having an AWD or 4WD option available. Here are the best SUVs and crossovers for snow across all vehicle categories:

Best SUVs for Snow By Vehicle Category Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price Best Small SUV Subaru Outback 8.8 $26,945-$39,945 $34,433 Best Luxury Small SUV Acura RDX 8.6 $39,300-$53,300 $40,095 Best Midsize SUV Toyota 4Runner 8.6 $37,305-$52,120 $45,844 Best Luxury Midsize SUV Acura MDX 8.7 $47,200-$60,950 $44,273 Best Large SUV Chevrolet Tahoe 8.2 $48,400-$73,000 $54,767 Best Luxury Large SUV Lincoln Navigator 8.8 $76,705-$98,655 $84,678 Best Hybrid SUV Toyota Highlander Hybrid 9.2 $38,855-$50,960 $45,098 Best Luxury Hybrid SUV Lexus RX 450h 9.3 $48,020-$53,820 $52,961 Best Electric SUV Ford Mustang Mach-E N/A $42,800-$50,400 N/A Best Luxury Electric SUV Audi e-tron N/A $65,900-$69,100 N/A

Best Small SUV: Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.4

Value Retention Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $26,795-$39,945

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,443

The Subaru Outback sport wagon is the best small SUV for driving in snow and offers standard all-wheel drive while offering plenty of cargo space, especially for a compact SUV. It’s a dependable hauler for those who want the perks of an SUV with the driving dynamics of a car. It comes standard with a suite of safety features, including forward collision warning, steering-responsive automatic LED high-beam headlights, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist. Along with the Outback’s standard symmetric AWD system, it has 8.7 inch of ground clearance to make it a capable hauler in snowy conditions.

A new Subaru Outback costs between $26,795 and $39,945 and a three-year-old used Subaru Outback costs an average of $34,443.

Best Small Luxury SUV: Acura RDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.2

Value Retention Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $39,300-$53,300

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,095

The Acura RDX compact SUV is the best luxury small SUV for snow and offers a comfortable interior and confident driving dynamics. The RDX has a 272-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and comes standard with front-wheel drive (FWD). For an extra $2,000, The Acura Super Handling All-Wheel Drive System can be added, which operates the vehicle with front-wheel drive to improve efficiency, but switches to AWD when slippage is detected. It has standard driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and automatic high beam assist.

A new Acura RDX costs between $39,300 and $53,300 and a three-year-old used Acura RDX costs an average of $40,095.

Best Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $37,305-$52,120

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $45,844

The Toyota 4Runner is one of the most reliable SUVs available thanks to its ruggedness and durability. Rear-wheel drive comes standard in most trims with the exception of TRD models where four-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive can be added for either $1,610 or $1,875 depending on the trim level. With over 9-inches of ground clearance, 4WD-equipped 4Runners can handle the harshest of winter conditions to make it the best midsize SUV for snow. The 4Runner’s TRD Pro trim, which has the off-road prowess to compete with the Jeep Wrangler, has a standard 4WD system that features low-range gearing and a locking rear differential to help escape extreme weather conditions. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

A new Toyota 4Runner costs between $36,590 and $50,570 and a three-year-old used Toyota 4Runner costs an average of $39,574.

Best Luxury Midsize SUV: Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 9.3

Value Retention Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $47,200-$60,950

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,273

The Acura MDX is the best luxury midsize SUV for snow and debuts an all-new version for 2022 after skipping the 2021 model year. It has a capable 290 horsepower V6 engine and offers spacious seating for up to seven passengers. The redesigned MDX provides more cargo and passenger space than the previous generation and comes with more standard features, including a rear-seat reminder and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes with a suite of standard driver assistance features like blindspot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, drowsiness monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. The MDX comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $2,000. Like the RDX, the MDX features Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system, which was engineered to improve handling on dry conditions while also providing all-weather driving capabilities. The system can continuously monitor driving conditions to determine how power should be distributed among the car’s four wheels, which helps it perform well on winter roads. The MDX comes standard with heated seats, and a heated steering wheel is available with the Advance package.

A new Acura MDX costs between $47,200 and $60,950, and a three-year-old used Acura MDX costs an average of $44,273.

Best Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 8.7

Value Retention Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $48,400-$73,300

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $54,767

The Chevrolet Tahoe is the best large SUV for snow and was fully redesigned for 2021 to add more legroom and standard safety features. The Tahoe has three available engine options including two powerful V8 engines and a turbo diesel inline-six. Rear-wheel drive is standard in every trim, and four-wheel drive can be added to all trims, except in the Z71, which has standard 4WD. Upgrading to 4WD costs an additional $3,000. With 4WD, the Tahoe can handle snowy conditions with ease thanks to its ground clearance and powerful engine. The Tahoe has a suite of standard safety features including forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Heated front seats come standard in all but the base trim and a heated steering wheel is also available.

A new Chevrolet Tahoe costs between $48,400 and $73,000 and a three-year-old used Chevrolet Tahoe costs an average of $54,767.

Best Luxury Large SUV: Lincoln Navigator

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 9.8

Value Retention Score: 6.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $76,705-$98,655

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $84,678

The Lincoln Navigator has a powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine that provides above-average fuel economy for the large SUV class at 18 mpg. It has an elegant interior full of high-end materials, including leather and wood trim. The Lincoln Navigator comes standard with rear-wheel drive on all trims except the Black Label trim, and 4WD can be added to lower trims for $2,670. The Navigator has a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds when properly equipped, earning it a spot on the iSeeCars list of Best SUVs for Towing. The Navigator has multiple driving modes that change the vehicle’s powertrain including a 4X4 mode, a slippery mode, and a deep conditions mode. These features help the Navigator flourish in any winter condition.

A new Lincoln Navigator costs between $76,705 and $98,655 and a used Lincoln Navigator costs an average of $84,678.

Best Hybrid SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $38,855-$50,960

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $45,098

Earning the title as the best hybrid SUV in the snow is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid midsize SUV. The Highlander Hybrid comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. All Highlander Hybrid trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $1,600 in lower trims and $1,950 on higher trims. The Highlander Hybrid’s AWD system features a separate rear-mounted electric motor to send power to the rear wheels when needed. The AWD Highlander Hybrid is capable on snowy and slippery roads.

A new Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs between $38,855 and $50,960, and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs an average of $45,098

Best Luxury Hybrid SUV: Lexus RX 450h

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 9.5

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.4

Average New Car Price: $48,020-$53,820

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $52,961

The Lexus RX 450h is a midsize SUV that comes in both a two-row and three-row configuration. For the two-row version, there is 16 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and the three-row has 7.5 cubic feet behind the third row, and 45.7 cubic feet with the third row folded down. The RX 450h gets a combined MPG of 30. The RX 450h comes standard with the Lexus AWD system that automatically sends power to either two or four wheels as needed to provide optimal traction.

A new Lexus RX 450h costs between $48,020 and $53,820, and a used Lexus RX 450h costs an average of $52,961.

Best Electric SUV: Ford Mustang Mach-E

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: N/A

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $42,800-$50,400

The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted for the 2021 model year and is the best electric SUV for snowy driving. It comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive can be added for $2,700. Higher trims, like the GT trim, come standard with AWD. The Mach-E comes standard with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

A new Ford Mustang Mach-E costs between $42,800 and $50,400.

Best Luxury Electric SUV: Audi e-tron

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: 8.2

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $65,900-$69,100

The Audi e-tron midsize electric SUV debuted for the 2019 model year. It comes standard with Audi’s balanced Quattro all-wheel drive system and comes with a suite of standard safety features like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and automatic high beam headlights. It also comes with winter-friendly safety features like a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

A new Audi e-tron costs between $65,900 and $69,100.

Best Trucks for Snow

Pickup trucks categorically perform well in the snow, but some perform better than others. Here are our picks for the best trucks for snow.

Best Trucks for Snow By Vehicle Category Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price Best Small Truck Hyundai Santa Cruz N/A $23,990-$39,720 N/A Best Midsize Truck Honda Ridgeline 9.0 $36,490-$43,920 $41,000 Best Large Truck Toyota Tundra 8.4 $33,825-$53,200 $50,051 Best Hybrid Truck Ford Maverick N/A $19,995-$25,490 N/A Best Electric Truck GMC Hummer EV N/A $79,995 -$112,595 N/A Best Luxury Electric Truck Rivian R1T N/A $69,000-$98,000 N/A

Best Small Truck: Hyundai Santa Cruz

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: N/A

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $23,990-$39,720

The Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is new for the 2022 model year, is the best small truck for snow. Unlike traditional body-on-frame pickups, the Hyundai Santa Cruz has a unibody chassis based on the Hyundai Tucson crossover. The Santa Cruz comes standard with front-wheel drive on its first two trim levels, while all-wheel drive is standard on the higher trims. For the lower trims, AWD can be added for $1,500. The Santa Cruz ?features the HTRAC® AWD system, which is a multi-mode system that provides torque control between the front and rear axles to make it effective on snowy and icy surfaces. It comes standard with safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Best Midsize Truck: Honda Ridgeline

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.6

Value Retention Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $23,990-$39,720

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,000

The best midsize truck for snow is the Honda Ridgeline, which is another unibody pickup. The Ridgeline is well-suited for winter driving with standard all-wheel drive, which began in the 2021 model year, and its refined 3.5-liter V6 engine. It also comes standard with stability control, traction control, and ABS to provide optimal handling for winter road conditions. Its standard safety features include ??lane keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and road departure mitigation.

A new Honda Ridgeline costs between $23,990 and $39,720, and a three-year-old used Honda Ridgeline costs an average of $41,000.

Best Full-Size Truck: Toyota Tundra

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 8.2

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $33,825 – $53,200

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,920

Toyota redesigned the Tundra for 2022, after the model had remained largely unchanged since its 2007 debut. The best full-size truck for snow comes standard with key safety figures including forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. The aptly-named Tundra has 10.6 inches of ground clearance, which is one of the highest in the segment, and its twin-turbo V6 is paired with four-wheel drive to help it power through snow-covered roads.

A new Toyota Tundra costs between $33,825 and $53,200 while a three-year-old used Toyota Tundra costs an average of $42,920.

Best Hybrid Truck: Ford Maverick

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: N/A

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $19,995-$25,490

The Ford Maverick is new for 2022 and comes standard with a hybrid powertrain. Car buyers have the option of all-wheel drive without the hybrid powertrain when paired with its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The Maverick can handle snowy conditions with its AWD models or with its FWD hybrid model when equipped with snow tires. The Maverick comes standard with safety features including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and forward automatic emergency braking.

A new Ford Maverick costs between $19,995 and $25,490.

Best Electric Truck: GMC Hummer EV

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: N/A

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $79,995-$112,595

The GMC Hummer is debuting in the fall of 2021 and is new for the 2022 model year. While the all-new Hummer is fully electric compared to its gas-guzzling predecessor, it boasts the same off-road prowess and all-weather capability. It has a 1,000 horsepower engine and all-wheel drive comes standard.

The GMC Hummer EV costs between $79,995 and $112,595.

Best Electric Luxury Truck: Rivian R1T

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: 8.2

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: 10

Average New Car Price: $69,000-$98,000

The Rivian R1T debuts for the 2022 model year and is touted as the truck of the future. ??The R1T has an innovative four motor four-wheel drive system that sends power where it’s needed to handle even the snowiest conditions and 14.1 inches of ground clearance.

A new Rivian R1T costs between $69,000 and $98,000.

Bottom Line

If you live in an area that experiences snow and winter weather, you should consider one of our picks for the best cars for snow to keep you safe. Whether you want a small car, a capable crossover, or a rugged off-roader, there is a vehicle that can suit your needs.