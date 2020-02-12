Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, ice and rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It will be a quiet start today, but there are big changes on the way.

The snow will arrive in Northeast Ohio's southern communities starting at 4 p.m.

That's when a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for Northeast Ohio.

Here’s the snowfall potential for the event from Wednesday night into Friday.

It won't reach Cleveland until closer to 8 p.m.

By 8:30 there will be widespread snow and we could see heavy accumulation.

Around midnight, we'll see a wintry mix with rain, ice and snow.

That will set up a sloppy commute Thursday morning.

There are icing conditions for the morning and scattered snow for the rest of the day Thursday.

Valentine's Day temperatures will stay in the teens.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

