New business offers customized body care in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Everyone’s skins has unique needs.

Fawn & Fanny tailors to each individual.

It’s not just about making your own signature scent, you can choose what products you put on your skin.

Their bases are free of dyes, fragrances and stripped of unnecessary chemicals and additives.

You can then boost it with skin-nourishing ingredients.

They also have fragrances that are dupes for popular designer scents.

