× Kent State University welcomes LeBron James’ I PROMISE students with free tuition, room and board

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University on Wednesday announced something wonderful for all eligible students in the LeBron James Family Foundation’s oldest I PROMISE Network class.

The university said it’s guaranteeing free tuition for four years and one year of free room and meal plan.

Kent State said this amazing opportunity came about thanks to a partnership between the university and the LeBron James Family Foundation. I PROMISE students attend summer enrichment college prep programs at Kent.

When you show up to @KentState for your 11th grade experience outing, but find out you’re also getting FREE tuition for 4 years AND a year of free room & board‼️ 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/udCrl95qFi — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) February 12, 2020

“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family. Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I PROMISE students,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said in a press release.

“This was earned,” added Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley. “The efforts of the I PROMISE students are to be celebrated.” Tankersley noted how hard the students have applied themselves since becoming part of the first I PROMISE as third-graders.

Kent said the oldest class of I PROMISE Network students is currently juniors and will be eligible for the Kent State package as college freshmen in the 2021-2022 academic year. There are 193 students in the first class.

The university said to be eligible for the free tuition, I PROMISE students must be successfully admitted to Kent State, fill out required financial aid forms and complete a requisite number of community service hours each semester.

Kent State will cover the tuition that remains for the I PROMISE students after they receive funds from traditional financial aid sources and will provide the first year’s room and meal plan.

Kent said to remain eligible for the free tuition each year, the students must remain in good academic standing, must complete a minimum number of credit hours annually and must take part in a required number of community service or volunteer hours.

“Our plan is to offer the same opportunity to future I PROMISE classes as well,” Tankersley said.