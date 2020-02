Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Beacon is the 1st residential high-rise to be built in downtown Cleveland since 1974. The new property is located on Euclid Avenue and offers a variety of floor plans, a wellness room, a rooftop dog park and rooftop sky deck and lounge. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton took a tour of The Beacon to see everything the new downtown living option offers.

