David’s Molten Chocolate Cakes

Room temperature ingredients

6 oz bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate coarsely chopped

1/4 cup unsweetened powdered cocoa

6 tbs unsalted butter (3/4 stick)

4 large egg whites

1/8 tsp cream of tartar

2 tbs sugar

whipped cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Butter and sugar a muffin or cupcake tin (recipe will make 6 large or 9 cupcake size cakes).

In a medium size bowl, melt chocolate and butter slowly in microwave.

Remove from heat and sift in cocoa. Stir until smooth.

In a medium bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar on medium speed until peaks start to form.

Turn mixer up to high and gradually add sugar and beat until you get stiff peaks.

Using a rubber spatula, fold one quarter of whites into chocolate mixture. Fold in rest without over mixing.

Fill cake tins 3/4 full and bake 7 or 8 minutes.

Cakes will be puffy and soft when done. Remove from oven and let settle a couple of minutes. Carefully place rack over tin and gently turn over so cakes fall on rack.

You can put the batter in the baking tin and store in refrigerator overnight to bake the next day. If the batter is cold, add another minute or two to the baking time.

Top with whipped cream.

Enjoy!