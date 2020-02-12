Browns say Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL, rejoins active roster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday said Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins the Browns' active roster.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," said Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

The Cleveland defensive end was suspended indefinitely following the brawl when the Browns hosted the Steelers on Nov. 14. In the final few seconds of the game, Garrett hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Garrett met with NFL officials about reinstatement on Monday.

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster Details » https://t.co/BaoqiJeSU6 pic.twitter.com/8OO3ApUV1R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020

