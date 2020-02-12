Three people struck by car after crash on I-71 in Strongsville

Posted 7:08 am, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:20AM, February 12, 2020
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash that closed I-71 south in Strongsville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

According to OSHP, two cars were involved in a crash.

While people from that accident were out of their vehicles, a third car hit one of them.

The impact pushed the disabled car into three people standing outside the vehicle.

All three were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

