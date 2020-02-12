Akron police ask for help finding man accused of stealing credit cards, using them to shop

AKRON (WJW)- Akron police are asking for help locating a man accused of breaking into a woman’s car at the dog park on Memorial Pkwy in Akron, stealing her purse and contents.

According to the police Facebook post, the woman was with her dog inside the park January 31 around 9 a.m., when the suspect broke out the passenger’s rear window and took off with her purse and three credit cards.

Police say the man was later seen at the Fairlawn Walmart buying gift cards with the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information you are asked to call Akron police detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.