Winter weather advisory for much of NE Ohio starting Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winter weather advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Lorain, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Erie, Sandusky and Ottawa counties.

More weather alerts here

Wednesday will start off in a dry fashion, but another panhandle low (6th storm system of the month) system will trek northeast into the area by the evening bringing snow/mix south mainly 5pm and thereafter. Accumulations are likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Additional lake effect snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday.

Here’s the snowfall potential for the event from Wednesday night into Friday. Snow will be the precipitation type of choice for northern counties, but a mix will encompass our southern counties initially before switching to snow Thursday morning. Accumulations are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A best guess right now is 2-4″ through that 12-16 hour time slot. A minor ice accumulation can’t be ruled out for the southern coverage area as well before it transitions to snow. We’ll keep you updated.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: