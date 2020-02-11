× SWAT team responds to Akron home after eviction notice served

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A SWAT team is assisting in dealing with a standoff at an Akron home Tuesday afternoon.

Akron police say at around 10:30 a.m., a man inside the residence in the 1200 block of West Wilbeth became disgruntled when a bailiff showed up with an eviction notice.

Police say the man may have fired shots. It’s unknown who the target was.

No one was injured.

Streets have been blocked off and people in the area are advised to stay in their homes.

