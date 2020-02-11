Student injured during basketball game suffered a concussion, family spokesperson says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW)- The family of a Norwalk basketball player, who was seen on viral video having her hair pulled and brought to the ground by a Bellevue player, says the teen suffered a concussion.

A family spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team the teen was evaluated by a doctor in Norwalk Tuesday.

"Her condition is, in fact, severe concussion caused by hitting her head on the floor with such force," the spokesperson stated. "The doctor has recommended an additional CT Brain Scan to confirm there is no bleeding of the brain and her family is scheduling this ASAP. Since she is a senior at Norwalk High and regular season is close to being over, her basketball career has now, effectively, ended. She will not be cleared to play tonight in the very last “Senior Night” home game of her basketball career, the last home basketball game of her life. Although likely devastated, she has handled this news with grace and class as all who know her have come to expect.

The family would like to thank our community, our coaches, our friends, our family, Norwalk High School staff and the local and national community as a whole for all of the support, concern and well wishes. The outpouring of support for her and the national attention this matter has garnered is nothing short of amazing and humbling. "

Bellevue Schools Superintendent Kim Schubert said the situation was "immediately addressed" and disciplinary action was taken.

Sources tell the I-Team the Bellevue student was suspended from playing one game. The superintendent declined to specify what action was taken but did say "game suspension is a part of our discipline protocol for student athletes."

Video sent to the I-Team as well as other video posted and shared on social media appears to show a Bellevue girl’s basketball player pull a Norwalk player’s hair, sending her to the ground.

Seconds after the incident, officials called a timeout. The Norwalk player remained down for close to a minute. She then went to the bench.