× Skate with a Date in the Square

Celebrate Valentine’s Day skating under a romantic fireworks spectacular synchronized to your favorite love songs at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square. Skating begins at 4 pm with Fireworks to fall in love with at 9 PM on Valentine’s night, February 14. Celebrate love with all of your loves on or off the ice….skaters receive Special Valentine’s Day Pricing – Buy one skating admission and your PLUS ONE skates for FREE! Fall in Love in the CLE at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink on Valentine’s Day. For details…clevelandpublicsquare.com/skating.