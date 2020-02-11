× Show Info: February 11, 2020

Valentine’s Day at Home

Josh Chung from Whole Foods Market shared ideas for making Valentine’s Day extra special at home.

Gift Guide

Not sure what to get for Valentine’s Day? Danielle Gross from Stark Enterprises shared a variety of gift ideas from Crocker Park and ETON Chagrin Boulevard. On Friday, Crocker Park is hosting I Do Weddings, offering 20 minute ceremonies to couples looking to tie the knot.

Aches and pains

Dr. Neha Vyas from The Cleveland Clinic talked about managing everyday aches and pains.

Jazz up lunch

Forget the PB&J you ate as a kid. Brad Boling from Butter Your Nuts shared his recipe for Not Your Typical Peanut Butter Sandwiches.

Artist inspiration

Trashed Studio in Northfield is a hands-on arts studio that can help you create a one of a kind masterpiece.

Heat up dinner

Penny Harris from Spice for Life shared her suggestions on which spices and herbs to use to create the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner.

Time to shop

If you’re thinking about investing a new mattress, now is a great time. The team at Levin Mattress in Strongsville can help you find the perfect fit for your sleep style.

Valentine’s Day Vino

Ed Thompkins from Heinen’s shared a short list of wines perfect for your Valentine’s Day celebrations.