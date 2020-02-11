Sample the best sweets in the city with Cleveland’s first Dessert Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison will transform into a sweet escape February 16th, as it hosts Cleveland’s first Dessert Festival.

Vendors from the festival visited FOX 8 Extra Tuesday to give us a taste of what’s to come.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4601 Payne Ave.

They are $15.

That includes a minimum of 20 dessert samples and a treat box to carry them in as you go.

Additional treats will be available for purchase.

Tuesday’s guests on FOX 8 Extra included:

Emily Harpel with Art of Sucre

https://www.instagram.com/artofsucre/

She created the company in 2016 that offers a way to include cotton candy at any grown-up occasion.

Lydia Dolsen with Nomaste Cakes

https://www.instagram.com/nomaste_cakes/

Nomaste Cakes offers raw, vegan, gluten-free, paleo cheescakes.

Nicole Dauria with Pop Culture CLE

Pop Culture Cle makes gourmet, all natural, dairy-free pops that include Marshmallow pops, European Waffle pops, Cheesecake pops and traditional ice pops.

https://www.instagram.com/popculturecle/

Heidi Alesnik with A Heidi Cookie

https://www.instagram.com/aheidicookie/

The creators at A Heidi Cookie make beautiful hand decorated and personally designed cookies for your special occasion.

