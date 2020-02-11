Recognizing remarkable women in Northeast Ohio: Meet Traci Peltz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of International Women's Day, we asked you to nominate a remarkable woman in your life. After receiving more than two hundred entries, we narrowed down the finalists to four local women who are now in the running to be crowned Northeast Ohio's 'Remarkable Woman.'

For the next several weeks we will be introducing you to four finalists who will be considered for Nexstar's nationwide '2020 Woman of The Year Award.'

One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

This morning, we introduce you to Traci Peltz. As Kristi Capel shows us in the video above, Traci turned her own cancer diagnosis into a way to help thousands of others facing the same thing.