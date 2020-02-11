× Portage County authorities searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities in Portage County are searching for a man described as armed and dangerous after he reportedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a detective before leading him on a chase Monday morning.

According to a release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, a detective pulled over to a red Dodge Ram 1500 that was parked at a recently-closed restaurant in Deerfield Township at around 9 a.m.

He noticed a chest freezer along with other scrap in the rear of the truck. There was no registration on the vehicle, and it was parked in a way that the rear could not be seen by the detective.

The detective identified himself to the man, who said he was scrapping and that he just bought the truck.

While the detective questioned the suspect regarding the registration, the man reached to his right and produced a sawed-off shotgun, which he pointed at the detective.

The detective then fled for his own safety and began a pursuit which entered Smith Township in Mahoning County. The vehicle was found hours later at a home on Courtney Road in Smith Township. The shotgun along with meth, marijuana and scales were found in the home.

The suspect was identified as Daniel J. Freetagg, 41. He had an outstanding warrant out of Stark County for theft. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges for felonious assault.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100.