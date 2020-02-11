× Not Your Typical Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Courtesy: Butter Your Nuts

makes 4 sandwiches

1/2 c Butter Your Nuts Original Peanut Butter

1/2 Serrano Pepper finely chopped (stem and seeds removed first)

1/2 TBSP Soy Sauce

2 TBSP Sweetened Shredded Coconut

8 Slices French Bread (Toasted)

Several sprigs of mint leaves

1 thinly sliced cucumber

2 TBSP Orange Marmalade

In a small bowl, combine peanut butter, Serrano pepper, soy sauce, and coconut. Mix well.

Spread peanut butter mixture on 4 slices of bread and top with mint leaves and cucumber slices

On the other 4 slices of bread, spread orange marmalade and place these slices of bread on the peanut butter slices to make a sandwich.

Enjoy