Not Your Typical Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Courtesy: Butter Your Nuts

makes 4 sandwiches

1/2 c Butter Your Nuts Original Peanut Butter
1/2 Serrano Pepper finely chopped (stem and seeds removed first)
1/2 TBSP Soy Sauce
2 TBSP Sweetened Shredded Coconut
8 Slices French Bread (Toasted)
Several sprigs of mint leaves
1 thinly sliced cucumber
2 TBSP Orange Marmalade
In a small bowl, combine peanut butter, Serrano pepper, soy sauce, and coconut. Mix well.

Spread peanut butter mixture on 4 slices of bread and top with mint leaves and cucumber slices

On the other 4 slices of bread, spread orange marmalade and place these slices of bread on the peanut butter slices to make a sandwich.

Enjoy

