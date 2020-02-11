No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio; One case remains under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released its latest numbers on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the state and four people under investigation tested negative, the department said. One person in Ohio remains under investigation. The Ohio Department of Health will post new data on coronavirus every Tuesday and Thursday.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control had identified 13 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.

The CDC recommends people avoid travel to China. Chinese health officials estimate tens of thousands of people have been infected in the outbreak linked to a market in Wuhan City.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and can appear between two and 14 days after exposure. The risk to the general American public is low, according to the CDC.

More information on coronavirus from the CDC here