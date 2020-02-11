× Man accused of pointing sawed-off shotgun at detective arrested in Portage County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Portage County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man it says pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a detective on Monday.

Deputies took Daniel J. Freetagg, 41, into custody without incident at a residence in Deerfield Township Tuesday night. He was booked into the Portage County Jail.

It started Monday morning when a detective spotted a truck full of scrap parked at a recently-closed restaurant in Deerfield Township. The sheriff’s office said the detective was questing the man, later identified as Freetagg, about the lack of registration on the truck when the suspect pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and put it across the driver’s window.

The detective fled and a chase began that went into Smith Township in Mahoning County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the truck at Freetagg’s house. Inside, they discovered the gun, methamphetamine, marijuana and scales.

An arrest warrant was issued for Freetagg for felonious assault. He already had an outstanding warrant in Stark County for theft.