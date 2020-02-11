Jungle Terry & Urban Kenny slink into Morning Show set

Posted 9:53 am, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 09:52AM, February 11, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio  (WJW) -- You never know what furry, prickly or slippery creatures Jungle Terry will bring to Fox 8 News in the Morning when he visits with Kenny Crumpton. Today he surprised Wayne, Kristi and Stefani with a little bit of everything

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.