I-Team: Exclusive video shows chase that’s leading to growing investigation

(WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing a long chase over the weekend that has led to a growing investigation.

It happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning after a trooper with the Ohio Highway Patrol smelled marijuana in a car at a rest stop.

The patrol says the car took off, and video shows some of what happened next.

The video comes from highway cameras for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This chase covered stretches of 480, I-71, side roads and more.

Those cameras captured the suspect's car zooming much faster than the speed of other traffic. The cameras usually picked up one patrol car with lights flashing right behind the suspect vehicle. And, at times, another patrol car could be seen a short distance behind.

The highway patrol says troopers used stop sticks to puncture tires of the car they were chasing, but that driver kept rolling even on rims. Troopers eventually used the PIT maneuver and they say the suspect’s vehicle went off the side of the road and crashed.

Two people were arrested, but we’re told they were not badly hurt.

Troopers also say, during the chase, the suspects threw out a duffel bag. Inside that bag, investigators found IDs and credit cards.

The patrol says the suspects also did not cooperate. Now a follow-up investigation is underway.