Fox Recipe Box: Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What better way to show your love for a special someone than to bake them a homemade chocolate cake! Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup white sugar
5 Tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup cold water
1 teaspoon vanilla

Sift together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and baking soda. Add mayonnaise, cold water and vanilla. Beat with an electric hand mixer on low for 2 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees in two greased, wax paper lined 8 inch round cake pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes. (I bake these cakes for 25 minutes in my oven).

Creamy Chocolate Frosting

Yield: 2 cups

2-1/2 sifted powdered sugar
1 egg, slightly beaten
2 T. water
¼ c. granulated sugar
¼ t. salt
½ c. shortening
1 t. vanilla extract
2 sq. (2oz.) unsweetened chocolate, melted

Combine powdered sugar and egg in mixing bowl. Combine water, granulated sugar, and salt in saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Boil for 1 minute. While beating constantly, add slowly to sugar/egg mixture. Add shortening, vanilla, and chocolate and beat until creamy. Spread on cake.

**Note- I love using Nestle pre-melt packets. They are sold in a yellow box.

