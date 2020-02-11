Discipline issued following basketball game that injured player, superintendent says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE- The Bellevue Schools superintendent says the district has taken action in response to a viral video of a violent act during a girl’s high school basketball game, but she doesn’t say what action was taken.

Bellevue Schools Superintendent Kim Schubert sent a statement to the Fox 8 I-Team Tuesday saying she has an obligation to protect the rights of all students.

“Since viewing the video on Saturday, with the knowledge that no foul was called during the game, we quickly came to the conclusion that it would be our obligation to address the incident with disciplinary action and we have done so,” Schubert stated. “I hope that this clarification will provide a conclusion to this situation leaving no doubt that the situation was immediately addressed. Our priority is the health and safety of all student-athletes, including athletes at opposing schools and our own athletes. “

Video sent to the I-Team as well as other video posted and shared on social media appears to show a Bellevue girl’s basketball player pull a Norwalk player’s hair, sending her to the ground.

Seconds after the incident officials called a time out. The Norwalk player remained down for close to a minute. She then went to the bench. It’s unclear if she went back in the game.

Family members of the Norwalk player say she is recovering.