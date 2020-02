Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Pamela Young as one of Cleveland's Own.

Pamela is the executive director of Dance Cleveland.

She just announced her upcoming retirement.

Young has guided the organization to national prominence in the last 20 years.

She also helped create the National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron, as well as the American Dance Festival.

