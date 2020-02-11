Live coverage: New Hampshire Primary

Cleveland police search for endangered missing man

Posted 9:02 pm, February 11, 2020, by

Charles Collum (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for an endangered missing man.

Charles Collum was last seen on Feb. 2 at the Centers for Families and Children. Police said he could be possibly headed to Pennsylvania, where he has family.

Collum was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray hoodie and a green jacket. According to Cleveland police, he is schizophrenic and needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

