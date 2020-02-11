Cleveland Indians announce the chance for fans to get priority access to the Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced how fans can register for the chance to get priority access to the Home Opener on March 26.

That's before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 24.

The Indians said fans who register for the 2020 Opening Day Ticket Purchase Opportunity will have a chance to be randomly selected for early access to 2020 Opening Day tickets.

Fans, here is how you can register:

Go to Indians.com/OpeningDay and enter your contact info;

The signup deadline is February 18; the Indians will notify selected fans via email by February 21 with instructions on how to purchase tickets.

The team said the public on-sale, which will begin on February 24, will give fans access to 2020 single-game tickets; tickets go on sale at Indians.com/Tickets starting at 10 a.m. ET.

***More on tickets, here, including Tribe Six Packs and Season Tickets***

**More stories on the Cleveland Indians**