Happening now: CDC update on coronavirus

Cleveland Indians announce the chance for fans to get priority access to the Home Opener

Posted 10:46 am, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 10:52AM, February 11, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced how fans can register for the chance to get priority access to the Home Opener on March 26.

That's before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 24.

The Indians said fans who register for the 2020 Opening Day Ticket Purchase Opportunity will have a chance to be randomly selected for early access to 2020 Opening Day tickets.

Fans, here is how you can register:

  • Go to Indians.com/OpeningDay and enter your contact info;
  • The signup deadline is February 18; the Indians will notify selected fans via email by February 21 with instructions on how to purchase tickets.

The team said the public on-sale, which will begin on February 24, will give fans access to 2020 single-game tickets; tickets go on sale at Indians.com/Tickets starting at 10 a.m. ET.

***More on tickets, here, including Tribe Six Packs and Season Tickets***

**More stories on the Cleveland Indians**

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.