University in Colorado will offer pot-related degree program

PUEBLO, Colorado (AP) — A cannabis syllabus? A university in Colorado says yes.

Colorado State University will be offering a pot-related degree program, after getting approval from the state.

The program will begin this fall at the campus in Pueblo.

And in case you’re wondering, the course won’t be one of those “puff, puff, pass” kind of deals.

Officials say the study program is rigorous — and will focus on the science needed to work in the cannabis field, with an emphasis on natural products and analytical chemistry.

