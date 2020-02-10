× Top Cleveland chef turns vacant space on East 4th Street into new restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Chef Dante Boccuzzi is getting ready to open his 11th restaurant in Northeast Ohio.

Goma is a Japanese fusion restaurant.

It is set to open in a vacant space at East 4th and Prospect Streets that was once home to Chinato.

Boccuzzi signed the lease at the beginning of the year.

News of the new restaurant opening comes just two days after an East 4th staple closed its doors.

The Greenhouse Tavern on East 4th closed Saturday, which was sooner than expected. Last week, Chef and owner Jonathon Sawyer said they are not renewing their lease.

A sign posted on the doors of the restaurant on East 4th Street Saturday evening said, “Tonight is our last night of service! We are sold out of various products & unable to continue further. We thank you for your love, support & patronage over the years. — GHT family.”

Goma is scheduled to open in June.