Rage Against the Machine bringing tour to Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rage Against the Machine is going on tour for the first time since 2011.

The seven-month, worldwide tour stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on July 29 with rap duo Run the Jewels as the opening act. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. at livenation.com and rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

According to Live Nation, 100 percent of proceeds from the El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix shows will go towards immigrants rights. Rage Against the Machine is also working with other charities and activists during the tour.

Rage Against the Machine, consisting of Tim Commerford, Tom Morello, Zack de la Rocha and Brad Wilk, formed in 1991. Last year, they were nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

