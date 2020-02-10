Northeast Ohio’s love stories: A mother’s love for her children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)-During the month of February, we're bringing you love stories. Stories featuring couples, parents, pets, and dear friendships.

Today we bring you the story of a mother's love. 92-year-old Jean McBride shares a special bond with her two daughters. While her daughters were growing up, Jean worked. She was also known as the neighborhood mom. Her love fills the room and over the past several decades she has touched the hearts of most everyone she meets.

As Wayne Dawson shows us in the video above, Jean also has a special affection for something else that is tied to us here at FOX 8.

