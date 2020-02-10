Nearly 50 car windows smashed in Cleveland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- Bill Gresham says he must have been sleeping when someone shattered more than a dozen car windows outside his Cleveland Heights apartment window overnight.

"I’m not dead, I’m old," he said leaning on his cane.

Gresham said he wishes he could have confronted the person responsible for smashing all four windows of his car parked in the lot off Euclid Heights Boulevard behind the Buckingham Apartments.

"You just don’t violate people," Gresham said. "All of these windows there, there, there mine. And I think there were 30 or 40, if I’d a caught them I would have whipped them."

Cleveland Heights police said they're investigating 46 incidents of vehicle windows being shattered overnight. Several cameras are attached to nearby utility poles, but it's not clear what, if anything, was captured on video.

"The sunglasses are $700, I mean several hundred dollars," said Patrick Ellsworth in his car with shattered glass all over the passenger seat. "My GPS also probably $100 and they only took 25 cents from the glove compartment."

Ellsworth said a friend's car was also targeted despite the car being unlocked.

"I guess if they came once they probably won’t come again, but I don’t know where else I would leave my car unfortunately," Jenny Gong said.

Police said incidents also occurred in the areas of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cedar, Fairmount and Warrensville Center Road. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234 or the CHPD tipline at 216-291-5010.