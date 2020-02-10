Myles Garrett meets with NFL officials about reinstatement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)-- Myles Garrett met with NFL representatives, including commissioner Roger Gooddell, on Monday to discuss his reinstatement. There is no timetable on a ruling.

The Cleveland defensive end was suspended indefinitely following the brawl when the Browns hosted the Steelers on Nov. 14. In the final few seconds of the game, Garrett hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Garrett's is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

During his appeal hearing last year, Garrett reportedly accused Rudolph of using a racial slur.

"I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans," Garrett said in a statement in November.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a two-game suspension for their roles in the fight. A total of 33 players, including Rudolph, were fined.

