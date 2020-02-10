Man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman during carjacking in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A man convicted of killing a woman during a carjacking in Cleveland will spend life in prison with the first chance for parole after 23 years' time served.

23-year-old Michael Preston went before the judge on Monday for his sentencing.

In January, a jury found Preston guilty of murder, reckless homicide and other charges for hitting and killing 33-year-old Lesley DeJesus with her own vehicle on November 15, 2018.

Lesley and her husband were at church with their children when they saw Preston and another man get into their minivan outside Archwood United Church in Cleveland.

They tried to stop Preston, but he put the van in reverse hitting and dragging them through the parking lot. Lesley was run over and killed.

Investigators found the van abandoned a few blocks away and were able to identify Preston from DNA left on the steering wheel.

12 days later Preston turned himself into police.

Preston maintains his innocence and did not speak throughout his trial.

