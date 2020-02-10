× Man arrested for allegedly hitting and killing bicyclist in Lorain, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police have arrested the driver accused of hitting and killing a 57-year-old man while he was riding his bicycle.

According to the department, officers received calls for a man down in the 4800 block of Oberlin Avenue around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found Ruben Diaz unresponsive in the grass. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle, which belonged to Paul Gill of Vermilion. Gill reportedly admitted to his involvement in the crash.

The 46-year-old was arrested and charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to control and failure to stop after an accident on a public roadway.