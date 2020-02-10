Local family creates jewelry that is light as a feather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a family affair at Feather Leather Designs.

It is owned an operated by sisters Mary Beth Holdford and Kelly Gaydosh, along with their mom, Carol Herb.

The earrings range in size, but the weight is the same. Light as a feather!

The family pursued the lightweight alternative after years of wearing heavy earrings that caused stretching and tearing of earlobes.

You can shop on their site here.

