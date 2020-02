× Kaulig Racing to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona 500

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Kaulig Racing will have Justin Haley driving the No. 16 Fraternal Order of the Eagles Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona 500. It’s Kaulig’s NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Haley is the defending Coke Zero Super 400 winner.

Kaulig Racing, which is in its fourth season, is owned by Ohio native Matt Kaulig.