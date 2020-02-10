Janet Jackson announces Black Diamond tour with stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)-  Miss Janet Jackson is coming to CLE!   Janet Jackson will kick off her  Black Diamond World Tour this
summer with a performance at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse on July 28.

Janet will be performing songs from 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation
1814, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins June 24 in Miami.   Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Feb. 13  at LiveNation.com.

