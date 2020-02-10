Missing children found at gas station in Cleveland

***UPDATE: Officials say Tomeeka Pope has been located***

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after three children were found alone inside of a vehicle on the city’s east side.

According to the department, an unidentified man drove a van to the Sunoco gas station on East 131st Street around 8 a.m. on Monday. He then walked away on foot, leaving the children behind.

It’s since been learned that the children, all under the age of 9, and their mother, Tomeeka Pope, were reported missing out of Maple Heights on Feb. 8. Police are still looking for Pope.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

DCFS has been notified and is assisting with the investigation.