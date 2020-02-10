× Backstreet Boys coming to Blossom this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS (WJW)- Backstreet’s Back (alright!) The popular boy band, the Backstreet Boys, are coming to Northeast Ohio.

Their second North American tour kicks off July 10 in New York and includes a three-month journey in arenas and amphitheaters all over the U.S. and Canada.

The Backstreet Boys will make their stop in Northeast Ohio, July 28, at Blossom Music Center.

Tickets to their DNA World Tour show go on sale this Friday, February 14 at LiveNation.com.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour – 2020 North American Dates:

July 10th Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

July 13th PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

July 16th BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ

July 18th XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT

July 19th Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA

July 21st Jiffy Lube Live Washington, DC

July 23rd DTE Energy Music Theatre Detroit, MI

July 24th S&T Bank Music Park Pittsburgh, PA

July 25th Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center, NY

July 27th Rupp Arena Lexington, KY

July 28th Blossom Music Center Cleveland, OH

July 31st Ruoff Music Center Indianapolis, IN

August 1st Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, IL

August 2nd Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St Louis, MO

August 4th Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD

August 7th Spokane Arena Spokane, WA

August 8th White River Amphitheatre Seattle, WA

August 9th Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

August 11th Ford Idaho Center Arena Nampa, ID

August 12th USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT

August 14th Concord Pavilion Concord, CA

August 15th Shoreline Amphitheatre San Francisco, CA

August 16th Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA

August 19th Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Denver, CO*

August 21st INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS

August 22nd Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK

August 23rd Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

September 11th Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga, NY

September 12th Xfinity Center Boston, MA