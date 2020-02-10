× AMBER alert for missing boys in Texas canceled, found unharmed by police

DALLAS, Tx. (WJW) — Two children who were believed to be in grave danger have been safely located by police in Texas.

According to NBC DFW, an AMBER alert was issued for Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, after their mother was found murdered on Sunday. The children were believed to have been abducted by their father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Palmore is now in police custody and listed in critical condition at the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the news outlet reports.

No other details about the mother’s death have been released.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Jorden Rodgers and Julien Rodgers from Dallas, TX, on 02/10/2020. pic.twitter.com/RdXGh9nRKz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 10, 2020