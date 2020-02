ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are on scene of a three vehicle crash that left two people hurt.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-71 Southbound near mile marker 189 Sunday night.

It’s unclear the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The left lane is currently shut down, however, traffic is still moving.

Ashland County is under a level 1 snow emergency. Drivers are urged to use caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.