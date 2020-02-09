Sunday Forecast: Wintry mess heading our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Another round of a wintry mess is headed our way.

First, we're tracking breaks of sun around lunchtime, then after 4 p.m. snow comes into town. A coating to an inch. It’ll be slushy.

Then we transition to rain between 8 and 11 p.m.

Temps warming overnight accompanied by blustery winds, gusting up to 35 MPH at times. Rain showers around for the morning commute, otherwise, most of Monday will be dry.

Sunday evening:

Monday morning temps are warming into the 40s:

Tuesday and Wednesday the best days of the week!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.