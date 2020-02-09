Sunday forecast: Early evening snow turns to rain as temps warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A break on Sunday until after 4 p.m. when more snow comes into town.

But temperatures warm up Sunday night so by Monday everything changes to rain. Most of Monday will be dry. Tuesday is the Pick Day of the Week!

The wintry mess Sunday afternoon will develop from west to east. Temperatures will rise through the evening and overnight: upper 30s to low 40s and rain showers by Monday morning.

Sunday evening:

Monday morning temps are warming into the 40s:

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast. **Follow updates**

