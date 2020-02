LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — Rapper Eminem made a surprise appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night.

According to People, he performed his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself.”

He even posted about the special moment on Twitter with a humorous tweet.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me The Academy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” he wrote.

Eminem did not attend the ceremony back in 2003 when he won the Oscar.

